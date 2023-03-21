facebook-page-view
  Accenture acquires Vertex Ventures-backed Flutura

Accenture acquires Vertex Ventures-backed Flutura

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 21 Mar 2023
Accenture acquires Vertex Ventures-backed Flutura
Credit: 123RF.com

Multinational technology major Accenture on Tuesday said it is acquiring Bengaluru-based industrial internet of things (IoT) startup Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics.  Flutura, operated by Flutura Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd, will strengthen Accenture’s industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to ......

