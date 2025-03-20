Accel-backed Onsitego mulls M&As for growth, plans e-waste entry

Premium
Onsitego Electro Services Pvt Ltd, an after-sales service provider for consumer electronics that counts venture capital firm Accel as an investor, is actively exploring mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to fuel its next phase of growth, a top company executive told VCCircle. The company, which handles nearly 3 million service requests annually, also ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.