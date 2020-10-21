Accel leads funding in market intelligence startup Slintel

Slintel Inc., a marketing intelligence startup focused on predictive sales insights, said it has raised $4.2 million (Rs 30.79 crore) in a funding round led by Accel.

Sequoia Capital India and existing investor Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in this funding round, said Slintel in a statement.

The fresh funds will be used to strengthen its products and expand market share, said Deepak Anchala, CEO and founder, Slintel.

Slintel was founded in 2016 by Anchala and Rahul Bhattacharya.

The startup says its sales intelligence platform processes billions of data points every week that allows its customers to understand the buying patterns and intent signals of millions of companies and make decisions based on them.

The company says it has more than a 100 customers across North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Slintel's current fundraise comes less than a year after it had received $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners in December last year. Accel and Powerhouse Ventures had also participated in the seed round.

A few other startups which are also engaged in advancing sales for companies using their platforms have raised funding in the past few months.

Last month, SquadRun Inc., which operates software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales acceleration platform SquadStack, raised $5 million in a Series A funding round.

In July, Pactora Inc., which operates managed services provider-focussed sales solutions platform Zomentum, raised $4.1 million in seed funding.

In May, SIDBI Venture Capital-backed Mobisy Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates sales and supply-chain-focused platform Bizom, found a new investor.