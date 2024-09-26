Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ raises $2 bn via bond issue

Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ sold a $2 billion two-tranche bond on Wednesday, fixed income news service IFR reported, with investor appetite strong for its second debt sale this year.

ADQ, formally known as Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co, sold a $1 billion 7-year tranche at 85 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), and a $1 billion 30-year tranche at 120 bps over, narrower than earlier guidance after order books topped $8 billion.

Abu Dhabi's smallest, but still sizeable, wealth fund raised $2.5 billion through its debut bond sale in April, with strong demand from global investors allowing it to tighten pricing at launch.

Advertisement

ADQ had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters.

The initial bond sale was intended to help diversify ADQ's funding sources for future acquisitions, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.

In August, the fund said it was jointly investing $1 billion in Sotheby's along with the latter's owner Patrick Drahi which would give ADQ minority ownership of the auction house.

Advertisement

ADQ is fully owned by the Abu Dhabi government, which holds more than 90% of the United Arab Emirates' oil reserves, and has centred its investment focus primarily on domestic and regional assets so far.

Established in 2018, it holds a broad portfolio including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and others.

Abu Dhabi has accelerated efforts to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons, leaning on its vast wealth and sovereign funds to boost non-oil growth, develop national champions and attract foreign investment.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), BofA Securities, Bank of China, BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan and Mizuho are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for Wednesday's bond sale.

Share article on Leave Your Comments