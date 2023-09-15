facebook-page-view
Aavishkaar, IFC take deep haircut on exit from legacy India bet

By Malvika Maloo

  • 15 Sep 2023
Pro
Credit: 123RF.com

Aavishkaar Capital, the impact investing arm of Aavishkaar Group, and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm, have taken a deep haircut on one of their legacy bets in India.  The two financial investors have struck separate deals to sell their respective stake in Chennai-based manufacturing company ......

