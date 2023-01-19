A91-backed Exotel lays off employees

Exotel, a business-to-business (B2B) customer engagement platform, has laid off employees joining a list of domestic and global companies that have cut their headcount in the last few months.

Employees across departments have been impacted citing poor performance and business restructuring, with no severance offered to the employees.

News portal Inc42 had first reported the development.

Advertisement

An email query sent by VCCircle did not elicit any response from Exotel till publishing of this report.

So far, at least 2,600 employees have been impacted this month alone. The number, seen along with the 19,000 employees Indian startups laid off in 2022, reflects the pain Indian startups have been going through amidst a tough funding slowdown.

For Bengaluru-based Exotel, the layoffs comes a year after the A91 Partners-backed firm had raised $40 million as a part of its Series D funding led by Steadview Capital.

Advertisement

Founded in 2011 by Shivakumar Ganesan, Ishwar Sridharan, Vijay Sharma, and Siddharth Ramesh, Exotel helps businesses organise and streamline client interaction with its cloud-based AI-powered customer engagement tool.

It has so far raised more than $100 million in equity and debt. It also counts Blume Ventures, Sistema and IIFL Asset Management as its investors.

The company has expanded its offering to include an omnichannel cloud contact centre and conversational AI products to become a full-stack provider of customer engagement tools, after its recent acquisitions of Ameyo and Cogno AI. It has customers like ITC Salaam in Saudi Arabia, Bajaj Allianz, City Mall, Krazybee, Shadowfax, and TCS among others.

Advertisement

With the development, Exotel joins a series of startups that have been under pressure to cut costs and focus on profitability.

ShareChat parent Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, quick commerce platform Dunzo, edtechs Lead School, UpGrad-owned Harappa Education, industrial goods marketplace Moglix are among the companies to have laid off their employees this year so far.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments