3one4 Capital, others invest Series A money in microblogging platform Koo

Koo, a microblogging application, has raised about $4 million (around Rs 30 crore) in a Series A funding round.

Early-stage venture firm 3one4 Capital is the newest addition to Koo’s capitalisation table in this fundraise, the startup said in a statement. Other participants include Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, and Dream Incubator.

Koo, operated by Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up in March last year by Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishana. It focuses on providing regional language capabilities for Indian internet and mobile users looking to express their opinions online.

The company says it was one of the winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

Koo will use the capital it has raised to enhance technological infrastructure and increase marketing efforts to raise awareness about the app.

“Koo is a very valuable and powerful platform in the Indian context. Social platforms focused on India need to be highly contextualised to the audience here beyond languages and must include community, moderation and content relevance,” 3one4 Capital principal Anurag Ramdasan said.

Regional social media apps are drawing considerable interest.

Short video applications, for example, are attracting attention as they seek to fill the void left behind by ByteDance’s TikTok, which was banned following clashes between Indian and Chinese forces last year.

Some of the platforms in this space that have raised capital include Mitron, which counts 3one4 Capital as an investor; Josh, which is operated by Dailyhunt paren Ver Se Innovation; Moj, which is run by ShareChat; and Roposo, which is run by InMobi subsidiary Glance.