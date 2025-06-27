3G Capital may rope in sovereign wealth fund for $9.4-bn Skechers buyout
3G Capital may rope in sovereign wealth fund for $9.4-bn Skechers buyout

By Prithvi Durai

  • 27 Jun 2025
Global private equity firm 3G Capital is likely to bring on board a sovereign wealth fund to partly finance its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of lifestyle and footwear company Skechers USA Inc, VCCircle has learnt. US-based 3G Capital last month agreed to acquire New York Stock Exchange-listed Skechers, the world’s third-largest footwear brand ......

