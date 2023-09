360 One's PE/VC arm reaps $725 mn from first pre-IPO fund, aims at full monetisation in one year

Premium Sameer Nath, CIO and head of VC and PE business, 360 One Asset

360 One Asset, the private equity (PE) and venture capital arm of 360 One WAM Ltd (formerly IIFL PE), has returned around ₹6,000 crore (around $725 million) to investors from the pre-initial public offering (IPO) fund. It expects to fully monetise the first fund from its pre-IPO franchise within one ......