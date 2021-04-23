335bazaar and ChargeGrid raise funding

335bazaar, a platform that combines online and offline shopping experience, has raised its seed round of funding from US-based venture fund Village Global.

Venture Global is backed by the world’s top billionaires Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Reid Hoffman, amongst others.

The platform offers live deals, group shopping, and entertainment. 335bazaar converts unorganised lifestyle stores into 335bazaar experience centres.

The company has launched two experience centres: First in Bhogal (South Delhi) and second in Madhu Vihar (East Delhi). It plans to open 100 stores in the next six months across Delhi.

ChargeGrid

Navi Mumbai-based ChargeGrid, a brand operated by Magenta EV Solutions, has raised its pre-Series A equity round of funding from JAN (JITO Angel Network) and LetsVenture.

The company provides hardware, software, installation and operations and maintenance services for solutions related to electric vehicle (EV) charging.

It had previously raised funding from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd in 2018 and was incubated by Shell the next year. Following that, the company got selected in the Microsoft Global StartUp programme in 2020.

Incorporated in 2017, the firm operates in over 10 cities catering to B2B, B2B2C and B2C customers

Pantomath Capital acted as the sole investment banker and financial advisor to Magenta EV Solutions on the deal.

Techfino Capital

Listed lender DCB Bank today announced that it has acquired 9.09% of the post-issue share capital of non-bank financier Techfino Capital Pvt Ltd for Rs 60 lakh.

Bengaluru-based Techfino owns and operates a cloud-based fintech platform that provides education and healthcare loans.