100Unicorns faces another investment failure in two years
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • 100Unicorns faces another investment failure in two years

100Unicorns faces another investment failure in two years

By Aman Rawat

  • 30 Sep 2024
Premium
100Unicorns faces another investment failure in two years
Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD of Venture Catalysts Group and co-founder of 100Unicorns

Venture capital firm 100Unicorns (erstwhile 9Unicorns), which was set up by incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts and recently launched its second venture capital fund with a target corpus of $200 million, has seen one of its portfolio companies winding up its operations, marking its second investment setback in as many ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
100Unicorns faces another investment failure in two years

Consumer

100Unicorns faces another investment failure in two years

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Consumer

Abu Dhabi National Hotels to sell 40% in catering business unit via IPO

Pro
Peak XV signing off from Yellow Diamond snacks maker with modest returns

Consumer

Peak XV signing off from Yellow Diamond snacks maker with modest returns

Two Point O Capital, FirstCoffee, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Two Point O Capital, FirstCoffee, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

Premium
Exclusive: Former TPG exec plans food platform, in talks with biryani, pizza chains

Consumer

Exclusive: Former TPG exec plans food platform, in talks with biryani, pizza chains

Premium
Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Consumer

Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW