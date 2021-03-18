UAE-based Arrow Capital’s SPAC to seek Indian targets

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) co-sponsored by the United Arab Emirates-based Arrow Capital is looking to make bets on Indian companies.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I, co-sponsored with United States-based venture firm Tribe Capital, raised $240 million (around Rs 1,744 crore) in an initial public offering that closed earlier this month.

At the time, the blank cheque company said that it would pursue targets in the technology sector, with a focus on top firms at an inflection point.

In a statement on Thursday, Arrow Capital said India presented significant opportunities for SPAC targets because of domestic companies’ high growth and requirement for increased access to capital.

“These companies, however, need to be prepared from a regulatory and compliance perspective to be listed on a US exchange and attract international capital,” Arrow Capital managing director Sumit Mehta said.

High-growth sectors in the country include e-commerce, biotechnology, gaming, fintech, edtech, and other platform plays, Mehta added.

“SPACs can also be a great source of capital for companies looking to hive off business units into independent companies and release value for their shareholders, whilst attracting growth capital to reinvest into high growth businesses and delivering sustainable long-term value,” he said.

Arrow Capital is an investment management company with offices in Dubai and Mauritius. It offers services including wealth management, investment advisory and corporate finance services to ultra-high net worth individuals, families, trusts, and corporate entities.

Its interest in Indian companies comes as SPAC gains popularity in the US and among Indian companies seeking to list themselves. According to data from industry tracker SPAC Research, initial public offerings of US SPACs so far this year have surpassed the $83.5 billion the sector raised in all of 2020.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Walmart-owned domestic e-commerce giant Flipkart is exploring going public in the US via this route, even though a traditional stock market listing is more likely.

Last month, the country’s largest renewable energy firm – ReNew Power – agreed to float by merging into a blank-cheque firm listed in the US, a move that will value the combined entity at roughly $8 billion.