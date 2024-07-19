Riyadh’s Hades Financial readies $500 mn India plan for direct, LP bets

Premium
Hades Financial Private Capital Group (HFPCG), a Riyadh-based global investment management firm and a limited partner that manages assets worth $6.1 billion (Rs 13,380 crore), is scouting for fund managers in India with “strong exit track records” for fund-of-fund bets as part of its strategy to deploy $500 million in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.