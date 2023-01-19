PhonePe raises fresh funding at $12 bn valuation

Walmart-owned PhonePe, on Thursday announced it has raised $350 million in funding from global growth equity firm General Atlantic at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.

The investment is the first tranche of the company’s latest fundraising that could see marquee Global and Indian investors investing up to $1 billion in one of India’s largest fintech platforms.

phonepe" target="_blank">PhonePe plans to deploy the funds to make investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centres and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country.

“We look forward to delivering the next phase of our growth by investing in new business verticals like Insurance, Wealth Management and Lending, while also facilitating the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India,’ said Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer at PhonePe.

The IPO-bound company also plans to invest in new businesses, including insurance, wealth management, and lending. The funds will also help the company scale UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and credit on UPI. “Our latest fundraise will help us further accelerate the government of India’s vision of digital financial inclusion for all,” Nigam added.

Founded in December 2015 by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe offers a slew of financial services to users. It provides several mutual funds and insurance products on the platform. It pits against public listed Paytm as well as Google Pay in India’s digital payments space.

PhonePe was acquired by the flipkart" target="_blank">Flipkart Group in 2016. The company claims to have over 400 million registered users as well as more than 35 million offline merchants spread across Tier 2 and beyond cities, covering 99% of pin codes in the country.

“Sameer, Rahul and the PhonePe management team have pursued a mission to drive payments digitalization and broaden access to financial tools for the people of India. They remain focused on driving adoption of inclusive products developed on the open API-based ‘India stack.’ This vision is aligned with General Atlantic’s longstanding commitment to backing high-growth businesses focused on inclusion and empowerment,” said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India at General Atlantic.

The latest fundraise follows company’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart. The separation will allow both companies to chart their own growth paths, build their businesses independently, and help unlock and maximize enterprise value for shareholders of the two companies, it said in a release.

In the last financial year, PhonePe’s consolidated operating revenue more than doubled to Rs 1,646 crore from Rs 690 crore in FY21. However, its loss jumped to Rs 2014 crore from Rs 1728 crore in the previous fiscal.

