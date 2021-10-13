NFT marketplace Colexion raises $8 mn, partners actor Sunil Shetty

Colexion, an NFT marketplace, has raised $8 million in a new financing round that saw actor Sunil Shetty take part.

The company said it has signed an exclusive contract with Shetty. It has also partnered Indian score composer duo Salim-Sulaiman and television models including Krissann Barretto, Aamir Ali Malik, Taher Shabbir, and Rameet Sandhu.

In addition, the company said it has onboarded cricket stars including Dwayne John Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Glen Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Aiden Markram, Dawid Wiese, and James Neesham.

Founded by Abhay Aggarwal, the startup is backed by Polygon Network.

"Colexion's main focus is to bridge the gap between the artist and fans, and I am sure 'Museum' feature will help this fall in place," Abhay Aggarwal said in a statement.

The company is gearing up to launch its marketplace and users will be able to buy, sell and trade NFTs of onboarded personalities.

Colexion said it is launching its celebrity museum that shows the real-life activities of celebrities to their fans. It is also creating in-house short biographies for celebrities that will exist on its platform.

Recently, many mainstream celebrities have jumped on the NFT bandwagon with Amitabh Bachchan launching his own non-fungible tokens.

Following Bachchan, actor Salman Khan also announced his line of NFTs.

This week, NFTically, a SaaS-based NFT marketplace focused on launching white-label NFT stores, secured under $1 million in a new seed round.

The platform aims to simplify the NFT ecosystem and allows users to create a marketplace, allowing them to park the NFT marketplace under their domain names.