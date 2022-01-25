Icertis nears $5 bn valuation with SAP investment

German enterprise software firm SAP has made a financial investment in software-as-a-service (SaaS) unicorn Icertis Inc. as part of a broader partnership deal that includes joint product development and contract management, the two firms said in a statement on Tuesday.

The financial investment is part of the expanded partnership between Icertis and SAP that began in 2020, the statement said without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

A person familiar with the development said that SAP has picked a minority stake in Icertis and the latest transaction puts the valuation of Icertis at close to $5 billion, more than the $2.8 billion it commanded during its Series F round of funding in March last year.https://www.vccircle.com/b-capital-leads-series-f-round-in-icertis-valuation-hits-2-8-bn

Samir Bodas, CEO of Icertis, said in the statement that the partnership will help both their customers to derive end-to-end value across the enterprise, so the intent of every contract is correctly memorialized and fully realized.

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board, SAP SE, added that this partnership is a complement to its portfolio, with multiple touchpoints to SAP systems across

enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance, procurement, sales and human resources.

Founded in 2009 by Bodas and Monish Darda, Icertis provides enterprise contract management software in the cloud. Its products and services focus on several departments including corporate, finance, and legal. Some of the industries Icertis concentrates on include energy and utilities, financial services, retail, technology, and transportation.

The company had first raised seed funding in 2012 and since then has added marquee investors to its cap table. Last year in March, Icertis raised $80 million (around Rs 580 crore) in a Series F round led by existing investor B Capital Group, whose founders include Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

In July 2019, Icertis raised $115 million (around Rs 791.6 crore) in a Series E round. That exercise, led by PremjiInvest and US-based Greycroft Partners, propelled the firm into the unicorn club of startups with a valuation of at least $1 billion.

Icertis was previously reportedly in talks with SoftBank Group for a fund infusion, though the deal never materialised.

In an interaction with VCCircle in December, Darda, co-founder and chief technology officer of Icertis, said the company is currently focused on building a "rock solid" business with focus on strengthening its gross margins and net revenue retention (NRR) which in turn will boost its annual recurring revenue (ARR), a key metric to measure the health of SaaS firms.