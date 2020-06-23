Grapevine: Geojit may buy Faering-backed Funds India; preferential allotment norms to ease

Geojit Financial Services is in talks to buy an online mutual fund investment platform -- Funds India -- from its investors including Faering Capital, persons in the know told The Economic Times.

The talks are at an initial stage, one of the persons said. The acquisition could help scale up Geojit’s online mutual fund business.

Wealth India Financial Services runs the portal fundsindia.com. PE firms hold a majority of stake in the company.

In 2019, PE investors of Wealth India Financial Services — Inventus Capital, Foundation Capital and Faering Capital — and founders CR Chandrashekhar and Sreekanth Meenakshi engaged in a boardroom battle that resulted in the ouster of the latter.

Separately, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may make raising of funds through preferential allotments easier by relaxing pricing requirements in its meeting to be held on June 25, separate media reports said citing people in the know.

Currently, a preferential share issuer has to consider two share price figures—the average of weekly high and low for 26 weeks; and the average of weekly high and low for two weeks preceding the share issue. The preferential share price has to be at least the higher among these two figures.

SEBI is planning to remove the 26-week part.

In addition, it is likely to exempt acquirers of more than 25% stake in distressed companies from making an open offer to ensure that the acquiring entity does not incur any additional financial liability.