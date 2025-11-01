FOLO Launches with a Vision to Build India’s NetWorth Layer — A Single Source of Financial Truth

Because India doesn’t need another finance app, it needs a way to truly see its worth. FOLO brings order, clarity, and connection to how Indians experience money.

In a world full of money apps that track, trade, or transact, FOLO does something different — it organises.

Launched today by finance industry veterans Munmun Desai and Vishal Purohit, FOLO introduces a new category in fintech: the NetWorth OS — a single, secure layer that brings every piece of your financial life — assets, loans, insurance, investments, and legacy — into one intelligent view.

“FOLO is not built to push products or portfolios,” said Munmun Desai, Co-Founder & CEO. “It’s built to help Indians see their entire NetWorth — clearly, securely, and meaningfully.”

FOLO connects multiple financial data sources with user consent, auto-classifies assets, and provides real-time NetWorth insights that help people make sense of their financial story — without needing another spreadsheet or app.

Vishal Purohit, Co-Founder, added, “Every fintech focuses on money movement. FOLO focuses on money understanding. It’s the clarity layer India’s growing wealth deserves.”

