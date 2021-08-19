Fashion resale portal CoutLoot to raise $25 mn in Series A funding

Mumbai-based MJVS Fashion Services Pvt Ltd, the operator of online fashion resale marketplace CoutLoot, will raise $25 million (about Rs 185 crore) in a Series A funding round from existing investors 9Unicorns, SOSV, Venture Catalysts, and Astarc Ventures, as well as new investors.

The fresh funds will be used for growth plans, said CoutLoot co-founder Jasmeet Thind.

Founded by Mahima Kaul, Sahil Khimavat, Vinit Jain, and Thind in 2016, CoutLoot is a marketplace for both men and women to buy and sell branded and designer clothes.

In 2016, the company had received seed funding from Venture Catalysts.

Besides CoutLoot, other players in the segment are Zapyle, StylFlip, and Etashee. These portals seek to tap into growing aspirations of the Indian middle class to own premium luxury brands.

These ventures are trying to copy international players such as Poshmark, Secoo, and Glambot.