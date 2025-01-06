Emerald Group-backed lab-grown diamond jewellery firm plans pre-IPO funding

Premium Credit: Reuters

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Ltd, which is backed by Asia's largest jewellery manufacturer Emerald Group, is set to raise fresh capital, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The Mumbai-headquartered diamond manufacturer is in the process of raising Rs 50 crore, or about $6 million, in a pre-IPO round ......