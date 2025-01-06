Emerald Group-backed lab-grown diamond jewellery firm plans pre-IPO funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Emerald Group-backed lab-grown diamond jewellery firm plans pre-IPO funding

Emerald Group-backed lab-grown diamond jewellery firm plans pre-IPO funding

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 06 Jan 2025
Premium
Emerald Group-backed lab-grown diamond jewellery firm plans pre-IPO funding
Credit: Reuters

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Ltd, which is backed by Asia&#39;s largest jewellery manufacturer Emerald Group, is set to raise fresh capital, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle.  The Mumbai-headquartered diamond manufacturer is in the process of raising Rs 50 crore, or about $6 million, in a pre-IPO round ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Omnivore, Sekhsaria's family office may top-up bet on D2C dairy brand

Consumer

Omnivore, Sekhsaria's family office may top-up bet on D2C dairy brand

Mamaearth's chief business officer steps down

Consumer

Mamaearth's chief business officer steps down

Pro
Nalanda Capital scores modest returns from 17-year-old legacy bet

Consumer

Nalanda Capital scores modest returns from 17-year-old legacy bet

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alts sets course for multi-bagger exit from eight-year-old consumer bet

Consumer

Motilal Oswal Alts sets course for multi-bagger exit from eight-year-old consumer bet

Outlook 2025: Premiumization and other trends that will shape the consumer sector

Consumer

Outlook 2025: Premiumization and other trends that will shape the consumer sector

Adani group to exit consumer goods joint venture with Singapore's Wilmar in $2 bn deal

Consumer

Adani group to exit consumer goods joint venture with Singapore's Wilmar in $2 bn deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW