Embassy Developments' Aditya Virwani on post-merger strategy, cities in focus, funding plans

Premium Aditya Virwani, managing director, Embassy Developments Ltd

Listed realty major Embassy Developments Ltd, the rechristened entity following the merger between Mumbai-listed Equinox India Developments (formerly Indiabulls Real Estate) and Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, has chalked out an ambitious growth plan for the next chapter of its journey. Embassy Group, which initiated the process almost five years ago for a ......