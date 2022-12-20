Dabur promoters sell 1% stake via block deal

FMCG company Dabur India Ltd promoters, Burman family, have offloaded 1% stake in the company. The promoters sold it through block deal.

Burman family, the promoter group of Dabur India Ltd, sold it through its two entities, Gyan Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Chowdry Associates.

"Following entities of Barman family, who are part of the majority shareholders of Dabur India Limited, have sold approximately 1% shares through a block deal which was completed today i.e. on 20th December 2022. Gyan Enterprises Pvt Ltd., and Chowdry Associates," said the company in its regulatory filing.

The purpose for this transaction is to raise funds, said the company in its filing.

Recently, Dabur India announced that it had entered women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care sanitary napkins.

FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd reported a 2.85 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from ₹505.31 crore reported in Q2FY22.

However, its revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to ₹2,986.49 crore during Q2FY23 against ₹2,817.58 crore recorded in Q2FY22. The Q2 revenue growth stood at 8.5% on a constant currency basis. The consolidated revenue for the quarter reported a 3-year CAGR of 10.5%.

Dabur has also acquired 51 per cent stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of ₹587.52 crore. Dabur announced this acquisition while posting its September quarter results.

The company scrip was down by 1.51% at ₹579.85 on BSE.

