Carlyle-backed SBI Cards promotes insider to CEO

SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd, which is India’s second-largest credit-card issuer by number of cards outstanding and the amount spent, has promoted company veteran Ashwini Kumar Tewari to the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Tewari, who has spent nearly 30 years at SBI Cards, will assume his new role for a period of two years starting August.

He will replace Hardayal Prasad, who is voluntarily retiring two-and-a-half-years after being nominated by the State Bank of India (SBI).

He has been serving as the country head in the US since April 2017, according to the company.

Tewari joined SBI Cards in August 1991 after graduating in electrical and electronics engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi.

He has managed more than a dozen key assignments at SBI Cards during his tenure, and has expertise in driving business, administration and HR, according to a brief profile released by SBI Cards.

Tewari, currently aged 52, has nearly eight years of service left at SBI Cards.

Shares of SBI Cards advanced 3.82% on the BSE on Thursday to close at Rs 718.30 apiece. BSE's benchmark Sensex advanced 1.16% on Thursday.

SBI Cards is majority-owned by SBI, the country’s largest lender by assets. The credit card company, which went public earlier this year, also counts private equity giant Carlyle Group as its marquee institutional investor.

SBI Cards started credit card operations in 1998. It operates in more than 145 cities in India and has a customer base of over 10 million at present, according to the company’s website. In India, it trails behind HDFC Bank in terms of the number of cards issued.