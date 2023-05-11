Blackstone makes $92 mn open offer for R Systems after delisting attempt fails

Credit: Reuters

Private equity firm Blackstone has made an open offer to buy a stake of up to 26% in R Systems International Ltd from the IT services company’s public shareholders after its delisting attempt failed.

Blackstone would purchase up to 30.76 million shares at Rs 245 apiece, Kotak Mahindra Capital, the manager to the offer, said Wednesday. This translates to a total of Rs 753.6 crore (about $92 million).

The open offer comes after Blackstone’s delisting offer for R Systems didn’t attract enough interest from public shareholders. Blackstone needed to buy a 38.33% stake to lift its total holding to 90% to take the company private.

However, it secured support from only 11.45% of public shareholders, Kotak said.

Blackstone has separately completed the previously announced purchase of a 51.67% stake in R Systems from the company’s promoters. The PE firm had said in November last year it would buy almost 52% of the IT services company for Rs 2,904 crore ($359 million then).

In March, Blackstone increased its delisting offer price to Rs 262 per share, from Rs 246 it offered initially. The delisting proposal opened on April 21 and closed earlier this week.

The open offer price is not only lower than the delisting price but also than Wednesday’s closing level of Rs 248.85 apiece on the BSE.

