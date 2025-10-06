Blackstone-controlled ASK Group’s wealth arm taps new geographies but measuredly
Blackstone-controlled ASK Group’s wealth arm taps new geographies but measuredly

By Prithvi Durai

  • 06 Oct 2025
Rajesh Saluja, CEO and MD, ASK Private Wealth

After setting up shop in Dubai earlier this year, the private wealth management arm of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, majority-owned by private equity firm Blackstone, is setting its eyes on other foreign locations to tap investments from the Indian diaspora, a top executive told VCCircle. ASK Private Wealth's new ......

