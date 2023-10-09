facebook-page-view
AI startup Builder.ai to snag additional funding in extension of ongoing round

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 09 Oct 2023
Sachin Dev Duggal, founder, Builder.ai

Artificial intelligence platform Builder.ai is likely to receive additional capital from an existing backer in an extended Series D round, which was kicked off in May earlier this year, at least two individuals aware of the development told VCCircle.  The London-headquartered startup, which has raised over $450 million in funding so ......

