Ahmedabad's Parekhs Hospital gets acquired by Gujarat Kidney & Super speciality in all-cash deal advised by Vora Corporate Finance

The buyout, advised exclusively by mid-market IB Vora Corporate Finance, gives the listed Vadodara-based chain its first footprint in Ahmedabad and ranks among Gujarat’s earliest standalone hospital M&A transactions as the state enters a visible consolidation phase.

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Listed super-speciality chain Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd (GKSL) has acquired 100% of Parekh’s Hospital Pvt. Ltd, a five-decade-old multi-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad, for ₹77 crore in an all-cash transaction, the company disclosed to stock exchanges on 22 March 2026.

The deal was funded entirely from GKSL’s ₹250.80 crore IPO proceeds raised in December 2025, in line with the use-of-funds disclosed in its prospectus. The consideration was paid against 2,55,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, making Parekh’s Hospital a wholly-owned subsidiary. Mid-market investment bank Vora Corporate Finance acted as exclusive advisor to the transaction.

The Target

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Founded in 1967 by Dr Ramesh Parekh, Parekh’s Hospital is a multi-speciality institution headquartered in Ahmedabad with close to six decades of clinical practice and a strong reputation in orthopaedics, particularly knee and joint replacement surgeries. Its service lines span arthroscopy, sports injury, trauma, spine, urology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, ENT and general surgery. The hospital is currently led by surgeons Dr Dimple Parekh and Dr Ketu Parekh.

Strategic rationale

The acquisition hands GKSL an immediate presence in Ahmedabad - the anchor of Gujarat’s medical tourism and industrial corridor bypassing the multi-year gestation typically required for greenfield hospital build-outs. GKSL said the buyout is expected to be immediately value-accretive to its top line, leveraging Parekh’s existing patient base, clinical team and infrastructure alongside synergies with its own network.

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The company has separately earmarked ₹6.82 crore from IPO proceeds to procure robotics equipment, with plans to introduce robotic knee surgery at the Parekh’s facility—building on its track record of integrating acquired hospitals and layering new specialities.

The Acquirer

Led by promoter and Managing Director Dr Pragnesh Bharpoda, a urologist and transplant surgeon, GKSL operates a network of seven multi-speciality hospitals and four in-house pharmacies across Gujarat. It has 355 approved beds of which 250 are currently operational, supported by advanced ICUs, operating theatres, diagnostics and 24x7 emergency services. Its clinical footprint covers nephrology, cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, trauma and minimally invasive procedures.

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The Parekh’s transaction extends a clear bolt-on playbook. GKSL has previously absorbed Gujarat Multispecialty Hospital (Godhra) and Gujarat Kidney Hospital (Vadodara) in FY24 through business transfers, followed by Surya Hospital and Gujarat Surgical Hospital in September 2024, and Ashwini Healthcare in March 2025.

For FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹120.36 crore and profit after tax of ₹28.91 crore, against ₹104.62 crore and ₹20.85 crore respectively in FY24—translating to roughly 15% revenue growth and 39% PAT growth year-on-year.

The Advisor

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Vora Corporate Finance, a mid-market investment bank focused on healthcare and industrials, was the exclusive advisor on the deal. Led by CA and ISB alumnus Karan Vora, the firm positions itself as Gujarat’s largest IB by number of concluded transactions, with over 60 closed M&A, private equity and debt mandates to date.

Recent transactions from the firm include sell-side advisory to Atlas Life Sciences on its ₹61.5 crore acquisition by listed chemicals player Asahi Songwon, financial and valuation advisory to EzDI Solutions on its sale to US-based AGS Health Partners in a deal worth over ₹400 crore, debt fundraise advisory to Mono Steel India for a 400,000 MTPA capacity expansion, and PE fundraise advisory to orthopaedic chain Shree Orthocare. It has also advised on deals involving Rubber King Tyre, Midas Sanitaryware and the 200-bed paediatric chain Apple Hospital.

Gujarat hospital M&A: consolidation gathers pace

The Parekh’s-GKSL deal lands against a backdrop of quickening consolidation in Gujarat’s hospital sector, where regional platforms and private equity are both scaling through acquisition.

PE firm Arpwood Partners executed a majority buyout of Sterling Hospitals, one of the state’s largest tertiary-care networks, in June 2022. More recently, Zydus Hospitals acquired the 50-bed Vadodara Institute of Neurological Sciences (VINS) in January 2026, and Marengo Asia picked up Sunshine Global Hospitals in October 2025.

The National Picture

India’s hospital sector has remained among the most active pockets of healthcare dealmaking. In September 2025, KKR completed its acquisition of a 54% controlling stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) from CVC Capital Partners. Novo Holdings picked up a minority stake in Surya Hospitals in January 2026 to scale its women-and-child platform, while Fortis Healthcare acquired TMI Healthcare for about ₹430 crore in December 2025 to deepen its South India presence. Yatharth Hospitals has added stakes in Faridabad- and Agra-based facilities to expand its regional footprint.

For listed regional players such as GKSL, the strategic calculus is increasingly straightforward: IPO-funded bolt-ons in high-density urban markets offer a faster route to scale and a more defensible market position than greenfield expansion.

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