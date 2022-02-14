PE/VC investments jump 180% YoY to $4.5 bn in Jan 2022

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms invested $4.5 billion in 117 deals last month, a 180% year-on-year (YoY) jump from January 2021, which logged $1.6 billion, but remained on a par with $4.4 billion in December, according to a report by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and consultancy firm EY.

Pure-play investments (excluding real estate and infrastructure) accounted for 95% of total PE/VC investments in January 2021, as compared to 84 percent in January 2021 and December 2021.

In comparison to three huge deals costing $680 million in January 2021 and 12 deals at $2.8 billion in December 2021, the month had 13 significant deals worth more than $100 million totaling $2.9 billion. The largest deal in January 2022 saw Alpha Wave, Prosus Ventures, QIA, and others invest $700 million in Swiggy.



In terms of deal value, startup investments were the most valuable in January, accounting for $3.1 billion across 85 deals, accounting for 68% of all PE/VC investments. With $689 million invested across 16 agreements, growth investments came in second.

January saw the lowest buyouts, with two deals totaling $133 million. Investments in PIPE (private investments in public stocks) totaled $320 million over four transactions, while credit investments totaled $300 million across ten transactions.

Ecommerce remained the most popular sector, with $1.7 billion in PE/VC investments spread over 20 deals. The second-largest sector was technology, which brought in $652 million from 18 agreements, followed by financial services, which brought in $390 million from 20 deals.

In January 2021, 14 exits totaling $289 million were recorded, compared to $342 million from 10 exits in January 2021 and $825 million from 23 exits in December 2021. Secondary exits had the highest value of $286 million over three deals, while strategic exits had the highest number of deals with 10, however the deal values were not disclosed.

“While secondary exits have driven most of the disclosed exit value, the aggregate exit value could be higher as most strategic deals have not disclosed transaction values. After a spate of PE-backed IPOs in 2021, there were no PE-backed IPOs in January 2022 on account of increased volatility in the mid-cap and small-cap indices and should the current prevailing market volatility persist, February and March 2022 could be similar,” Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY said.

The largest fundraise in January was by HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund that raised its third fund worth $1.9 billion, January recorded a total fundraise of $3 billion across seven funds compared to $854 million raised in January 2021 across eight funds.

“After a two-year decline, fundraising by India focused PE/VC funds has picked-up, with January 2022 recording US$3 billion in fundraises. While majority of the fundraises over the past five years have been sector agnostic, fund raising by technology/ internet dedicated funds as well as clean energy related funds has picked up in recent years.

Mirroring what has been observed in US and European markets in 2021, we expect 2022 to be a record-setting year for fund raises by Indian dedicated PE/VC funds,” Soni said.