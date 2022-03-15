\'House of Brands\' IDAM picks up 40% stake in coffee brand Bevzilla

IDAM Natural Wellness Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care brand Bella Vita Organic, on Tuesday said it has acquired a 40% stake in coffee brand Bevzilla for an undisclosed sum.

Saahil Nayar, Co-Founder & COO (left) &

Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO,

IDAM House Of Brands (Right) & Divisha Chaudhary,Co-Founder & Anurag Chhabra,

Co-Founder, Bevzilla

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2020 by Divisha Chaudhry and Anurag Chhabra, Bevzilla offers instant coffee cubes by using an organic alternative like date palm jaggery.

IDAM plans to invest $1 million (around Rs 7.6 crore) in Bevzilla's new product development, marketing and team building at the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bevzilla claims to be currently available at over 100 retail locations, as well as on Amazon, in retail stores, and on its website.

To increase its reach, Bevzilla aims to roll out products in many markets across the GCC, including Dubai, in the coming days.

“Bevzilla has carved a niche in the beverage industry and attained expertise, making it a potential brand for acquisition. We’re delighted to be working together and hope to achieve the Rs 100 crore. ARR (annual recurring revenue) target in the coming two years,” said Aakash Anand and Saahil Nayar, founders of IDAM House of Brands, in a joint statement.

In an interaction with VCCircle, IDAM said it is planning to acquire four more brands this year, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aakash Anand said.

The company is scouting for brands that bring in revenue of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore a month, and once acquired IDAM helps brands to scale the products for India and global markets.

IDAM by the end of this year aims to have a run rate of around Rs 40 crore a month and by next year with scaling the brands the company aims to do Rs 55 to 60 crore monthly.

Last week, IDAM announced the launch of its new D2C men’s skincare and grooming brand BRAVE Essentials by investing $1 million towards its research and development and marketing efforts.

Bella Vita Organic was launched in 2018 by Anand in July 2021. The company raised $10 million (Rs 74.7 crore) in its first institutional round of funding from Ananta Capital, private equity (PE) platform backed by the Mumbai-based Taparia family of Famy Care Group.

In October 2021, IDAM announced the acquisition of pet wellness firm Petveda. The company is available on marketplaces Amazon and Flipkart. In December 2021 IDAM picked up around 60% stake in chocolate and coffee brand MeeSoGood for an undisclosed amount.